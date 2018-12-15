News anchor dead after falling off fourth floor balcony in Noida

A 24-year-old journalist was found dead in the early hours of Friday after falling off the balcony of her fourth floor apartment in Noida’s Sector 77. According to police, the woman, Radhika Kaushik, allegedly fell off the balcony around 3.30 am and was taken to the District Hospital in Sector 33, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Advertising

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and will later be handed over to the family for last rites, which will take place in her home town of Jaipur.

Radhika’s colleague from Zee Rajasthan, Rahul Awasthi, was also present inside the flat at the time. The woman’s parents have filed a complaint against Awasthi alleging foul play, following which police lodged an FIR under sections of murder against him.

Station House Officer (Sector 49) Girija Shankar Tripathi said, “At this point, we are not ruling out any aspect — whether it is accident, suicide or foul play. No suicide note was recovered from the apartment. We have recorded Rahul’s statement and an FIR has been registered against him under IPC section 302 (murder), on the basis of a complaint given by Radhika’s parents. We have detained him. Since the eyewitness is also the named accused, we will have to rely on forensic results for further investigation.”

Advertising

Sitting inside Sector 49 police station, Awasthi told The Indian Express: “It was an accident. I saw her on the balcony before going to the washroom for two minutes. When I came back, I realised she had fallen off the balcony. I have no role to play in her death.”

Radhika’s roommate, who had been living with her for the last one month, told The Indian Express: “I was in office, since my shift ends at 4.45 am. I received a call around 4.05 am from my landlord, who asked me to rush home as something had happened to Radhika. I left office immediately and called her phone. Rahul picked up and told me she had fallen off the balcony. I asked him to rush her to the nearest hospital… I reached the building around 4.45 am and saw her body was with police, after which it was taken to the hospital.”

Radhika had been working with Zee Rajasthan for the last couple of months. She was earlier posted in Hyderabad. She received her education from a private school and college in Jaipur, and pursued her postgraduation from a media school in Delhi.

According to her colleagues, Radhika and Rahul had recently covered the Rajasthan assembly elections. “She was a jovial person, very friendly. Rahul has been working with the organisation for the last four years and is a senior anchor/producer,” said Sujit, a colleague.

Radhika last spoke to her father, Brijesh Kaushik, around 11 pm. “We have a conversation every night before she goes to sleep. I ask her about her day, that’s our routine. That night, she spoke to her younger brothers and said goodbye to us. That is the last we heard from her,” said her father, who reached Noida with his wife from Jaipur in the morning. He said Radhika had never mentioned Awasthi to her family.

In the FIR, Radhika’s family has alleged Awasthi pushed her off the balcony. Police said they will recreate the crime scene with the forensic team’s help. Call records of the woman and Awasthi, as well as the post-mortem report, will serve as crucial pieces of evidence, police said.