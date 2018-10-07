New Delhi: Man stabbed to death after van hits pet dog in Uttam Nagar

The victim, Vijender Rana, and his brother Rajesh Rana The victim, Vijender Rana, and his brother Rajesh Rana

A 40-year-old man died and his 45-year-old brother was injured after they were attacked by three men with a knife outside their home in Uttam Nagar on Friday night, police said. According to police, the three suspects, who are on the run, got enraged after their pet dog was hit by a van being driven by the deceased, Vijender Rana, on Friday. A fight ensued, following which one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the brothers. Police said the dog is alive.

The incident unfolded in front of Rana’s family, who pleaded with the attackers to stop as they stabbed him and his brother Rajesh. The family members claim that Rana and Rajesh were “dragged from outside their house and taken to the site where the dog was hit, where the accused stabbed them”.

“My husband was trying to save his brother, who was hit with bricks. Two people held him down and one of them stabbed him multiple times. My son and I kept pleading with them,” said Seema Rana, Vijender’s wife.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “Both brothers were taken to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, where Vijender was declared brought dead. Rajesh was later referred to DDU hospital. The three suspects in the case, Ankit, his brother Paras, and his tenant, Dev Chopra, are on the run. A case of murder has been registered at Uttam Nagar police station.”

Following the murder, three police teams were formed to nab the suspects, as Rana’s family members staged a protest.

The incident took place on Friday night, when Vijender and Rajesh, who drive a van for a living, were en route to their house, when their vehicle reportedly hit a dog owned by the three suspects. “It was their pet dog and was apparently very expensive. But I never they would go to such lengths because of it,” said Vimla (80), grandmother of the two suspects.

According to police, the two bothers somehow managed to reach their house and as Seema tried to open the main gate, a group of five-six men started hitting them. Seema sent her son, Nikhil (18), to help his father while she rallied the other family members and reached the incident where the dog was hit. Police were informed about the murder through a PCR call, following which a team was sent to the spot.

