New cyber forensic lab to focus on hackers

The Forensic Science Laboratory (Rohini) is gearing up to introduce a new cyber forensic laboratory this year and has already developed the basic structure, The Indian Express has learnt. Earlier, the FSL used to operate a computer forensic team within the facility, which primarily dealt with the extraction of digital data from mobile phones or hard drives seized from a crime scene.

“We also used to deal with extracting data from CCTV footage. However, with increasing pressure on the police due to cyber crime, we had decided to start work on a cyber forensics laboratory. The latest software will also be made available in the lab, with a special focus on data retrieval, along with procuring the required computer systems,” said an FSL official.

The new changes have been made in the backdrop of the introduction of a new set of guidelines for forwarding crime exhibits and crime scene management, which has been sent to the Delhi Police by the FSL. The booklet was officially released by Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida at the Delhi Secretariat along with senior officials from the home department and the Delhi Police Thursday. This is the second update in two years, in which FSL officials have laid out the best practices to be carried out by the Delhi Police while managing a crime scene.

“Any new facility which has been added to the FSL needs a proper standard operating procedure to make it functional. So the guidelines have been formed and sent to the law enforcement agencies and courts,” said the official. One of the main areas of focus for the cyber forensic laboratory will be investigating incidents of hacking by tracking the digital footprint of criminals operating in cyberspace, said officials.

FSL officials have also set up a new crime scene management division control room, which will coordinate with investigating officers and mobile forensic teams to get to the scene of crime by the shortest possible route and collect crucial evidence. The move was made after there were instances of destruction of evidence due to delay in sending it to the forensic teams. “The control room will have operators who will coordinate with police and dispatch our teams to collect the evidence. In some cases, blood samples end up getting putrefied and require prompt response to preserve them,” said the official.

