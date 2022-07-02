New assessment norms to focus on questions that test competency

In a new set of assessment guidelines, the Delhi government has directed all schools in the city to make competency-based questions count for 40% of the question papers for students from classes III to IX.

The government will also be introducing assessment for its Happiness, Deshbhakti and Entrepreneurship Mindset curricula for students of classes III to IX, and XI this year for the first time. However, this assessment will not bear any weightage in determining whether students will be promoted to the next grade.

In an order binding on all schools in the city, including private schools, the Directorate of Education has stated that a greater number of competency-based questions or “questions that assess the application of concepts in real life/unfamiliar situations will be part of mid-term, pre-board and annual examinations as “the need of the hour is that schools must focus on competency-based learning which will equip students to face real-life challenges in an information and technology-driven world and enhance their inherent potential”.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Schools have been directed to make such questions count for 40% of question papers for students in classes III to IX and for 30% for class XI.

Schools have been asked to base 40 marks of class III to VIII students’ final results on internal assessments which they have asked to break into four components — periodic assessment; multiple assessments based on diverse techniques; creation of portfolios in the form of a journal or notebook; subject enrichment activities such as lab activities and project work. While internal assessment marks for students of class IX will vary for different subjects, they are also based on these four components.

Schools have been directed to comply with these instructions and have been told that “no dilution of the criteria prescribed is permissible under any circumstances”. In government schools, students of classes III to VIII will now also be assessed on the Happiness and Deshbhakti curricula, and students of classes IX and XI on the Entrepreneurship Mindset and Deshbhakti curricula. However, this assessment will not count towards the promotion of students.