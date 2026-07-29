NEET ‘paper leak’ case: CBI’s 20,000-page chargesheet reaches fast-track court

People hold placards during a joint protest rally over the NEET paper leak issue, in Kolkata on July 24, 2026. (Photo: PTI/Enhanced using AI)

A Delhi fast-track court on Wednesday took on record the CBI’s 20,000-page chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 ‘paper leak’ case, bringing the high-profile exam fraud case a step closer to the framing of charges.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga of Rouse Avenue Court granted time to the CBI to submit the annexures and listed the matter for August 3. The hearing lasted a few minutes.

Baliga was the Delhi High Court’s designated special judge for paper leak cases. Her appointment comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in exam fraud, following a month-long protest at Jantar Mantar over the paper leak.