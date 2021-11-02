NEET topper from Delhi school: ‘Continued my hobbies so stress doesn’t increase’

Delhi schoolboy Tanmay Gupta (18), who hails from Jammu, has become the first from Jammu and Kashmir to become a NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) topper. He shares the All India Rank (AIR) one with two others.

This was Gupta’s first attempt at NEET and he scored a perfect score of 720. “It is an honour for me to make my state proud and have more people from Jammu in premier medical institutes of the country,” he said.

Gupta wants to pursue MBBS and will easily qualify for a seat at the AIIMS. His parents, both dentists, are the reason behind his interest in the field. After scoring 100% in his Class 10 exams from Jammu, Gupta shifted to Delhi for further education.

He enrolled at the Delhi Public School R K Puram for Class XI & XII. Gupta said he studied four to five hours a day. “I started taking coaching in class XI. I used to study for four to five hours a day, or when there were no coaching classes then around seven to eight hours. But I continued my hobbies so that stress levels don’t increase,” he said.

“Before Covid, I would go swimming. After that, I started exercising at home and watched some shows like ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’,” said Gupta.

He said that the pandemic both benefited and created problems in terms of his preparation. “On the one hand, it turned out to be helpful because I got more time to prepare since I was stuck at home, but on the other hand, seeing everything happen around me also led to an increase in stress,” he said.

Gupta said he was never much inclined towards social media, which helped him not get distracted. “I was never very interested in it, so it didn’t create any problem for me,” he said.