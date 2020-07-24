Need your help to fix the system: Manish Sisodia to students

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday interacted with some class XII students from the ‘Essential Repeat’ category at the Delhi Secretariat and took their feedback to “assist them to prepare better” for their results next year. While declaring Class X and XII results, CBSE used ‘Essential Repeat’ in place of ‘Fail’ this year.

Interacting with the students and their parents, Sisodia spoke about the 98% pass percentage in Class XII in Delhi government schools this year. “If we look at it (‘Essential Repeat’) only as a figure, it is very less. We could have been satisfied with the 98% result. But, for us, these are our students, not just a mere statistic… This is the reason why, this year, I’m meeting those children who, for some reason, have not been able to succeed,” he said.

Sisodia asked students to give him feedback on how the government can improve. “Today, we have not called any principal or teacher so that you can speak to me as your elder brother. There has been a drastic change in our schools but if there is still something missing, then we need your help in fixing it. If a student isn’t able to succeed, then we want to understand what is still lacking in our system,” he said.

Several students spoke of financial, health, and mental issues as the reason for their poor result. Sisodia said family issues may hinder children’s learning and that “we need to create a comprehensive support system for every child”. He also said parents would be counseled to allow students to take an academic stream of their choice after class X.

Atishi, former advisor to the Education Minister, said low scores should not be equated with failure. “If anyone has failed, then we have failed ourselves, our school has failed, which could not help you reach your destination,” she said.

