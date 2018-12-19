Delhi: Man stabbed 22 times in Neb Sarai

Toggle Menu
“On reaching the place, police found one person lying on the road in a pool of blood,” said the officer. Police said the two sides had been at odds since an argument on Janmashtami last year.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed 22 times over a minor issue by two persons in a crowded market in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai Monday, police said. The incident took place at 11 pm at Budh Bazar Road when Sonu was on a two-wheeler with his friend Manish. “They spotted an old rival, Gagan, with a few others at the market and got into an argument with them,” said a police officer.

According to police, Gagan and one of his associates allegedly overpowered Sonu, and stabbed him multiple times. Soon afterwards, a police call was made and a team rushed to the spot.

