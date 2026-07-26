No slogans, no graffiti: Jantar Mantar wiped clean after 36-day protest

Several protesters volunteered to sweep the litter and collect the waste in garbage bags. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The streets that were filled with thousands of protesters over the past five weeks lay deserted, save for the yellow police barricades. There were no slogans being raised. The graffiti that had covered the walls was gone, replaced by fresh coats of paint. The piles of trash that had lined the footpaths and roads had disappeared.

By Sunday morning, Jantar Mantar was back to its old self.

Hours after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its month-long protest on Saturday night, following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched an extensive clean-up drive, working through the night to restore the protest site.