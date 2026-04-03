NCRTC sets up Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor’s largest EV charging station in Anand Vihar

The station has 10 high-voltage charging units of 480 kW each, enabling simultaneous charging of up to 10 vehicles, as per the statement. (Image: NCRTC)

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has commissioned a fast electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Anand Vihar on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, which, according to an official statement, is the largest such facility on the route.

The station has 10 high-voltage charging units of 480 kW each, enabling simultaneous charging of up to 10 vehicles, as per the statement. The system can charge four-wheelers up to around 80% in about 30 minutes. Charging points for heavy commercial EVs have also been installed.

How to access the facility

The facility can be accessed through the “ElectreeFi” mobile application, available on the Google Play Store, said officials.

The entire charging process is managed through the app. Users need to register on the app and book an online charging slot at their preferred station. Once booked, vehicles can be charged within minutes. The app also allows real-time monitoring of charging status and enables digital payments.