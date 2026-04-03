NCRTC sets up Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor’s largest EV charging station in Anand Vihar

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has commissioned a fast electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Anand Vihar on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, which, according to an official statement, is the largest such facility on the route.
The station has 10 high-voltage charging units of 480 kW each, enabling simultaneous charging of up to 10 vehicles, as per the statement. The system can charge four-wheelers up to around 80% in about 30 minutes. Charging points for heavy commercial EVs have also been installed.
The facility can be accessed through the “ElectreeFi” mobile application, available on the Google Play Store, said officials.
The entire charging process is managed through the app. Users need to register on the app and book an online charging slot at their preferred station. Once booked, vehicles can be charged within minutes. The app also allows real-time monitoring of charging status and enables digital payments.
With the latest addition, EV charging services will be available at eight stations along the corridor — Sahibabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, Meerut South, and Anand Vihar.
Both fast and standard charging options have been deployed across these stations, NCRTC said.
Officials said the facility is aimed at passengers who use private EVs to access Namo Bharat stations, as well as residents in nearby areas.
The availability of charging infrastructure at transit hubs is expected to reduce range anxiety among users and support wider adoption of electric vehicles.
Talking about environment friendly initiatives, Shalabh Goel, Managing Director, (NCRTC) had earlier told The Indian Express that NCRTC expects that within the next five to six years, the agency should be able to meet at least 50% of their power requirements through renewable sources, predominantly solar.
“We have a regenerative braking system of the Namo Bharat rolling stock that captures the train’s kinetic energy and converts it into electrical energy, achieving an energy saving of up to 30%. If we take 100 million units of electricity, we are able to give back 30 to 33 million units to the grid during braking,” he had highlighted.
In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, which was developed at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore and cuts the travel time between the two cities to less than an hour.
The Delhi-Meerut corridor is the first of several RRTS lines planned to connect parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The Delhi-Karnal corridor and a portion of the Delhi-Alwar corridor are slated to be approved within this year.