NCB busts darknet-based drug trafficking network

According to the agency, the network was operated by Anurag Thakur and Vikas Rathi, both of whom are repeat offenders previously arrested by Delhi Police on charges of drug peddling. (Express File Photo)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) said on Sunday that it has dismantled a darknet-based drug trafficking network operating nationwide under the name “Team Kalki”.

Active since January last year, the syndicate used encrypted platforms, including darknet forums and a messaging app, to deliver synthetic drugs across India, the NCB said.

“Acting on months of intelligence inputs, NCB carried out an operation in New Delhi, seizing 2,338 LSD blotters, 160 MDMA pills (77.5 grams), 73.6 grams of charas, 3.6 grams of amphetamine, and 3.6 kg of liquid MDMA. The drugs were recovered from 13 domestic and two international parcels, some of which were traced back to consignments originating from the Netherlands,” a spokesperson for the NCB said.