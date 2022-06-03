scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
This week at the Museums: Buddhist relics, Silk Route exhibits and a summer art programme for all ages

The National Gallery of Modern Art will feature an artistic journey of Nandalal Bose, a pioneer of modern Indian art and an important figure in contextual modernism.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 11:25:47 am
Art museums, art galleries, museums in india, art museums in indiaThe Central Asian Antiquities gallery. (Express Photo by Divya A)

The National Museum and National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi have a host of exciting exhibits this week, ranging from Buddhist art, historical exhibits from the Silk Route, and a summer art programme for all age groups.

Relics of Buddhist art, including 82 stone, bronze and terracotta exhibits, are being showcased at the National Museum. The museum will also display antiquities from Central Asia, which will include wall paintings, sculptures, documents and currencies from cultures all along the silk routes.

The famed 1000 Buddhas artwork from Ajanta and Dunhuang. (Express Photo by Divya A)

There will be an exhibit on 19th century paintings as well, along with a digital museum experience on the website which allows you to explore different exhibits of the museum from the comfort of your home.

The National Gallery of Modern Art will feature an artistic journey of Nandalal Bose, a pioneer of modern Indian art and an important figure in contextual modernism. The Naimisha Summer Art Programme will be open till June 26 and have events on visual art, theatre, performance as well as tactile workshops for the differently abled – there are two age groups: 5-15, and 16 and above.

