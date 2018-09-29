Mumbai court acquits Arvind Kejriwal, six others in 2014 poll rally case

Chief Minister Kejriwal appears at Sewri court in Mumbai, Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Chief Minister Kejriwal appears at Sewri court in Mumbai, Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and six others were acquitted by a court in Mumbai on charges of organising an election rally without required permissions in 2014.

Kejriwal, who had earlier sought permanent exemption from appearance in the case, was present before the court in Sewri on Friday. Along with Kejriwal, others who were acquitted include activist Medha Patkar and former banker Meera Sanyal, who were contesting Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai in 2014 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The court held that the prosecution had not been able to submit proof of the communication by the Mumbai police refusing permission for the rally.

It further said that there was no promulgation of prohibitory orders, no proof of electronic evidence and delay in recording of statements in the case as grounds for the acquittal.

In 2014, an FIR was registered against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal under the Bombay Police Act for organising a rally during the Lok Sabha elections in Mankhurd. In December 2014, the court granted exemption for Kejriwal to appear before it. In a statement released on Friday, AAP said that the “frivolous and unsubstantiated cases” filed against its members was “neither a new phenomenon nor unexpected”.

