Chaos at Pappu Yadav’s residence during press conference; Man allegedly hurls slipper, detained

Chaos erupted at the Delhi residence of Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, while he was addressing a press conference on Sunday evening. A man allegedly entered the venue and hurled a slipper at Yadav. He was immediately overpowered by Yadav’s supporters and later handed over to the police.

Yadav alleged that it was a pre-planned attack and claimed that the man had come armed with a knife. According to him, the alleged attack was thwarted by his supporters.

#WATCH | A clash erupted while Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, was holding a press conference at his residence in Delhi. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KrhdPAdUyW — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

The incident occurred while Yadav was interacting with the media at his residence. A man standing among the journalists began arguing with him and suddenly threw a slipper in his direction.

Yadav’s supporters immediately caught hold of the man and assaulted him. Yadav got up from his seat and tried to intervene, but he lost his balance and fell amid the commotion.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, during an alleged attack on him by assailant while a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab) Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, during an alleged attack on him by assailant while a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

Security personnel deployed at the entrance rushed to the spot, detained the man, and subsequently handed him over to the local police.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Yadav said he had been receiving threats from several right-wing groups after performing a skit in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session over the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

His lawyer, Advocate Kanishk Arora, alleged that they had informed the police over the past two days about threats to Yadav’s life, but no additional security was provided.

Police personnel detain a man after he allegedly hurled a slipper at Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo) Police personnel detain a man after he allegedly hurled a slipper at Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

When contacted, a senior police officer said the allegations were being verified and the sequence of events was under investigation.

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Police sources said the alleged attacker has been identified as a resident of Bulandshahr who is currently staying in Ghaziabad.

According to the sources, another man, believed to be a friend of the alleged attacker, was waiting in a car outside Yadav’s residence. Both men had reportedly travelled from Bulandshahr, and the police are investigating their role in the incident.

Police will soon collect CCTV footage from Yadav’s residence and nearby areas as part of the investigation. Following the incident, security around his residence has also been strengthened.

On Saturday, a case was registered in Varanasi against Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party’s Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad in connection with the act on the Parliament in which it was cited that they had insulted Sanatan Dharma and religious sentiments of Hindus.