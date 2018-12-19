Delhi: More parking space for cabs, buses

After receiving complaints of illegal parking by commercial vehicles, including app- based cab aggregators Ola and Uber and school buses, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to convert such frequently congested spaces into surface parking areas.

“We have asked officials to identify places across South Delhi where vehicles are being parked illegally, and which have the potential to be converted into surface parking,” leader of the standing committee Shikha Rai said, adding: “If we find that the identified space will not be a hindrance to flowing traffic, we will convert it into regular parking spots.”

South body has identified eight sites for parking commercial vehicles so far.