More parking lots, one-way roads, U-turns in bid to decongest Aurobindo Marg

To decongest Aurobindo Marg, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to build more parking lots, make some smaller one-way roads, and construct more U-turns.

A senior official of the civic body said that parking space for more than 200 cars is being made on the stretch, with an automated parking at Adchini village near Aurobindo Marg.

The parking lot will be built on a 310 sqm land. Existing parking lots in places such as Yusuf Sarai, Gulmohar Park, Uphar Cinema, Green Park market and Hauz Khas market will also be expanded to create around 500 parking spaces in these areas.

The civic body is also planning to make some internal roads one-way, including the one leading from Aurobindo Marg to Yusuf Sarai.

Roads connecting Aurobindo Place market’s parking to Hauz Khas village will have U-turns to avoid traffic jams. These U-turns will be similar to the one near AIIMS as it does not slow vehicular movement considerably.

With a vehicular population of almost one crore, finding parking slots in the city can be tough.

The responsibility of providing adequate parking to each vehicle owner lies with the civic bodies, which also levy a one-time parking charge at the time of registration of any new vehicle. However, the situation on the ground has continued to worsen. Despite civic bodies promising a host of measures, most have failed to take off.

South and North civic bodies are also planning to build parking spaces around Old Delhi. The parking lots are likely to come up near Salimgarh Fort, Idgah Road, Jaat Dharamshala, Jama Masjid Metro station and Pratap Nagar Metro station, an official said. The parking lots will be able to accommodate 400 more vehicles.