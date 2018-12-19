Month since FIR, police yet to question ABVP’s Ankiv Baisoya

A month after Delhi University Buddhist Department head K T S Sarao filed a complaint against former Delhi University president Ankiv Baisoya for submitting forged marksheets to get admission in the masters’ programme, Delhi Police are yet to call the ABVP member for questioning. The FIR against him was registered on November 20.

DU had cancelled Baisoya’s admission on November 14, following which he resigned from the post of president. Thiruvalluvar University had written to DU confirming allegations that Baisoya did not graduate from the Vellore-based university.

“It is informed that the copy of the certificate of the following candidate has been verified and found that the said certificate is not genuine. It is a fake certificate,” TU Controller of Examination B Senthilkumar wrote. The last time a high-profile name came up in a fake degree case was when former law minister, AAP’s Jitender Tomar, was booked on June 8, 2015 for allegedly procuring a forged law degree from the Institute of Legal Studies College in Munger. In that case, Tomar was arrested the next day and taken by police to Munger. The case is now in court and charges have been framed against Tomar, who is out on bail.

While both men were booked under IPC sections of cheating, forgery and using as genuine a forged document, in Tomar’s case, sections of criminal conspiracy and forgery with intent to cheat were also added.

In Baisoya’s case, police have so far asked DU to provide the original copy of the documents he submitted during admission. According to the FIR, though, Sarao had enclosed copies of all six marksheets as well as the report submitted by TU’s controller of examination stating that these were fake.

Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said action in the two probes can’t be compared: “There must be several other cases of a similar nature. Not all cases are investigated the same way. Police will satisfy itself on the merits of the case. This is the domain of the investigating team.”