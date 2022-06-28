Monsoon likely to hit Delhi between June 30 and July 1, says IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Delhi between June 30 and July 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The ‘normal’ onset date of the southwest monsoon in Delhi is June 27. Last year, the onset was delayed with the monsoon hitting the city on July 13.

Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into remaining parts of Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Tuesday.

“Conditions would continue to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during the subsequent 48 hours (i.e. between June 30 to July 1),” the IMD said.

Cloudy skies, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are on the forecast for June 30 in Delhi. Light rain or thundershowers are also on the forecast for July 1, and very light rainfall is likely on July 2.

The IMD had declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 29. After its onset over Kerala, it advances northwards.

The northern limit of the southwest monsoon, which is the northernmost limit up to which it has advanced on a given day, passed through Ratlam, Shivpuri, Rewa, and Churk on Tuesday.

The possibility of very light rainfall or a drizzle towards the night is on the forecast for Delhi on Tuesday.