Minor sexually assaulted, filmed at Covid centre in Delhi: Police

A minor girl, who tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in South Delhi, was sexually assaulted allegedly by another patient inside the facility on July 15. Police have arrested the accused and a second person who allegedly filmed the assault.

Police said they received a complaint from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who are managing the centre. The centre, built on the grounds of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in South Delhi, has a capacity of 10,000 beds, of which around 300 are occupied now.

In her complaint, the minor alleged that on the night of July 15, she was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old inside a bathroom at the centre. She accused another 19-year-old patient at the centre of recording the incident on his phone.

Parvinder Singh, Additional DCP (South district), said, “We have registered a case against the two men under the POCSO Act and IPC 376 (sexual assault). The accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody but will remain in institutional care till they recover from the infection. We are investigating the matter further.”

Sources in the police said the girl was admitted to the centre with a family member earlier this month. The accused men were also admitted around the same date. The man who has been accused of sexually assaulting the girl was also admitted with a family member.

After the incident, the girl told her family member at the centre about the incident, who then informed the ITBP doctors. Police were called and informed about the incident.

One of the staff members at the centre told The Indian Express, “The girl went to the toilet late night. We suspect the accused entered the area to commit the crime. The men and women have separate bathrooms here. We are looking into the matter. There are many women at the centre and we look after all of them. There is a separate unit for women. The girl is being counselled and is with her family member at another centre.”

Both the men have been shifted to AIIMS. Police sources said the two men will be sent to jail once they test negative for Covid.

The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre was inaugurated on July 5 and is the biggest such centre in the country. Delhi Government officials said more than 500 patients have been admitted to the centre till date.

The security of the centre is being managed by the ITBP, who have also deployed their doctors. When asked whether an inquiry would be conducted to fix responsibility, a spokesperson for ITBP refused to comment.

A senior district administration officer said, “We have made arrangements for everyone. CCTV cameras have been installed. ITBP personnel are manning the facility and have deployed personnel. The SHO has the complaint, and two men have been held… The police will submit their report and then judicial proceedings will take place.”

