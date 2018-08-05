Minister, transport commissioner spar, Assembly likely to feel echo

“The department, in its proposed reply, said no. This came up during a meeting to finalise the answers, attended by Joshi, Gahlot and around 30 other officials,” an official said on condition of anonymity. “The department, in its proposed reply, said no. This came up during a meeting to finalise the answers, attended by Joshi, Gahlot and around 30 other officials,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

A face-off between Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot and transport commissioner Varsha Joshi has further strained the tenuous relationship between the AAP government and the bureaucracy. The flare-up, which is learnt to have happened during a meeting in the transport department on August 4, appears to have set the tone for the upcoming monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, with the AAP gearing up to take on officials over a range of issues.

According to sources, Joshi’s proposed reply to a question posed by an MLA, to be raised during the upcoming session, did not go down well with Gahlot. The question was on whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal found any irregularities during his inspection at the Burari transport authority office last month.

“The department, in its proposed reply, said no. This came up during a meeting to finalise the answers, attended by Joshi, Gahlot and around 30 other officials,” an official said on condition of anonymity. “The minister sought to know whether the response was as per facts. Joshi said she cannot state otherwise since there was no evidence of corruption. Then the minister allegedly asked Joshi to be in her limits.” Both Gahlot and Joshi refused to comment on the issue.

In a statement, the joint forum of associations of the transport department alleged that Gahlot had threatened to implicate Joshi in a false case. Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the party hopes senior officials will provide replies to questions raised by MLAs during the session.

