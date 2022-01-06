scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
MHA will take big and tough decisions: Thakur on security breach during PM’s Punjab visit

🔴 Responding to questions on the issue of security breach during a briefing on a Union Cabinet meeting, Thakur noted that some people have already approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 5:55:54 pm
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (File)

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is gathering information on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab and “big and tough decisions” will be taken.

Responding to questions on the issue of security breach during a briefing on a Union Cabinet meeting, Thakur noted that some people have already approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

“The home ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps…big and tough decisions will be taken by it,” he told reporters here.

“It is my firm belief that the country’s judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken,” the minister added.

Besides the Cabinet meeting and a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the prime minister also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday.

Modi also met President Ram Nath Kovind, who expressed concern over the security lapse during the prime minister’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday.


In a “major security lapse”, Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

