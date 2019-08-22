Delhi metro staffer threatens to baton charge commuters; DMRC, CISF assure action

The Delhi Metro and CISF assured action against staffers filmed while threatening to charge batons against commuters in order to manage the crowd during rush hours Thursday.

Advertising

CISF sources said that the incident took place during the evening peak hours at Noida’s Sector 62 metro station on Blue Line.

“The crowd became unmanageable at a certain point. The DMRC sought the assistance of CISF to maintain order. A private guard under the DMRC was seen violating the laid down norms in crowd management. However, no baton charging actually took place,” CISF sources said.

The matter came to light when a commuter uploaded a video clip of the incident on Twitter, tagging the official handle of DMRC.

Hardik, we’ve forwarded your concern to CISF/DMRC Unit for needful action. Further, you may also share your concern at Co2dmrc@gmail.com or contact @CISFHQrs at 655155. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 22, 2019

Responding to the commuter’s tweet, DMRC responded: “We’ve forwarded your concern to CISF/DMRC Unit for needful action. Further, you may also share your concern at Co2dmrc@gmail.com or contact @CISFHQrs at 655155.”

Advertising

When contacted, DMRC officials said that if any of its own or contractual staff is found violating any norms then “necessary action will be taken.”

“The DMRC does not condone the use of such methods for controlling crowds at the stations. The person in question has been engaged by a DMRC contractor and has been removed from the system with immediate effect. The DMRC will be taking up the issue with the CISF to avoid repetition of similar actions in the future. We also request the cooperation of the public in maintaining decorum in the metro system,” DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

The CISF (Central Industrial Police Force) is in charge of security of the 373-km-long metro network in Delhi and the National Capital Region.