Delhi: Mercury dips to lowest point so far this season

Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far on Monday, as the mercury dipped to 6.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The maximum was recorded at 22.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, the temperature is expected to dip further and will touch 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The day temperatures, however, will remain in the 21 degrees and 22 degrees range.

With the dip in temperature, air quality on the city also turned ‘very poor’ from ‘poor’ on Sunday. According to the SAFAR forecast, it is expected to deteriorate further on Tuesday and Wednesday.