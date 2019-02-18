Delhi: Mentally unstable man detained for raising ‘anti-India’ slogans

A Kashmiri man was briefly detained by Delhi Police Sunday for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during a protest against the Pulwama terror attack. Police, however, let the man go after they found that he was “mentally unstable” and “heavily drunk at the time”.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “There was a protest near Jantar Mantar area and several organisations participated. The man, who had recently come to Delhi to meet his friend, saw the crowd and allegedly shouted anti-India slogans.”

According to police, the man first shouted ‘India Zindabad’. However, minutes later, he allegedly started shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, following which the protesters assaulted him. Local police who were stationed near the area rushed to the man’s aid and rescued him. He was taken to the local police station, where they found that he made incoherent statements and was under the influence of alcohol.

Police have now tried to contact his friends in Delhi to hand him over to them. “Prima facie there is no case against the man, looking at his mental condition. We have already strengthened security in the city. We will ensure the safety and security of every citizen, including Kashmiri inhabitants in Delhi,” Verma said.

Flag marches and candlelight vigils were held at several places, including India Gate.