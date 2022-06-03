Men on motorcycle snatch senior defence officer’s gold chain in Gurgaon, third such incident in a week

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle snatched a senior defence officer’s gold chain while he was out on a morning stroll at Sector 45 on Thursday.

This is the third chain-snatching incident by motorcycle-borne snatchers in the East zone of the city in the past week.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am when the 42-year-old senior defence officer, who is posted at an air force station in Punjab, was walking in a service lane near Ambedkar Chowk.

In the police complaint, he said that he had come to his house on leave. “On Thursday morning, I went for a walk. After walking in the service lane at Sector 45 for 5-7 minutes, I turned towards the lane going towards Kanhai village. I had walked for more than 150 metres when a man came from behind and suddenly snatched my gold chain before he pushed me and ran towards his accomplice, who was waiting on a motorcycle on the wrong side,” he said.

The official requesting anonymity said, “They drove from Ambedkar Chowk towards Unitech Cyber Park. The motorcycle driver kept the ignition on during the incident. I chased them but they managed to escape.”

Police said the victim suffered minor bruises on the neck.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) at Sector 40 police station, said police.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Probe has found that the motorcycle had a Delhi registration number. We are checking CCTVs and efforts are on to arrest the accused.”

In another incident on Thursday around 8.15 pm, two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a phone from a resident of Sector 56 when the latter was taking an evening stroll. Police said the incident took place near a private school at Sector 56. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 379 A and 34 at Sector 56 police station, said police, adding that the accused are yet to be arrested.

On May 26, four men had allegedly snatched a gold chain of a country head of a private company while he was out on a morning walk on Golf Course Road around 5.50 am. The complainant had said that as he was walking, the accused on two motorcycles intercepted him, and jumped on him before snatching his chain.

A few minutes later at 6.10 am on the same day, four men on two motorcycles had snatched the chain of a 45-year-old manager of a private bank near Galleria market while he was cycling.