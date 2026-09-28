MCD accumulates over Rs 80 crore in unpaid licence fees, contract dues in last 3 years

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has accumulated over Rs 80 crore in unpaid licence fees and contract dues from parking operators over the last three years, while also holding earnest money deposits and advance security amounts worth nearly Rs 109 crore, as per latest data.
The figures were disclosed in response to a short-notice question raised by BJP councillor and Standing Committee member Hem Chand Goel during a committee meeting at the Civic Centre on Thursday. The MCD said persistent defaults by parking contractors had led to the issuance of default notices, forfeiture of security deposits and cancellation of contracts.
The disclosure comes as the civic body undertakes an overhaul of its parking infrastructure. Of the 374 parking sites currently operational across zones including Civil Lines, Rohini, Karol Bagh and City-SP Zone, 25 contracts have expired and have been included in the re-tendering process. Renewal or re-tendering of another 155 sites remains pending at various stages, the MCD said.
Data submitted by the civic body covered 463 parking facilities, of which 433 were surface parking sites and 30 multi-level or mechanical parking facilities.
The data entailed detailed revenue collections over the past three financial years. Parking revenue stood at Rs 179.45 crore in 2023-24, rising to Rs 186.05 crore in 2024-25, before falling sharply to Rs 137.17 crore in 2025-26. Total revenue from the parking facilities was Rs 253.93 crore, Rs 275.74 crore and Rs 265.58 crore during the three years, respectively.
While overall revenue peaked during 2024-25, a decline in parking revenue was noted in 2025-26 due to contract transitions and disputes involving defaulting operators, according to the civic body’s response.
As part of its plans to ease traffic pressure and increase municipal revenue, the MCD also plans to develop and allocate 83 new parking sites in high-density and commercial areas. Tenders for 34 sites have already been issued, while bidding for the remaining sites is expected to be completed by November.
The civic body said commercial nodes and high-density traffic corridors had been identified for the new facilities. It is also undertaking physical verification of parking sites and developing a Geographical Information System (GIS)-based digital database of existing and newly tendered locations, aimed at improving monitoring and curbing unauthorised parking operations.