MCD accumulates over Rs 80 crore in unpaid licence fees, contract dues in last 3 years

As part of its plans to ease traffic pressure and increase municipal revenue, the MCD also plans to develop and allocate 83 new parking sites in high-density and commercial areas. (AI Generated Image)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has accumulated over Rs 80 crore in unpaid licence fees and contract dues from parking operators over the last three years, while also holding earnest money deposits and advance security amounts worth nearly Rs 109 crore, as per latest data.

The figures were disclosed in response to a short-notice question raised by BJP councillor and Standing Committee member Hem Chand Goel during a committee meeting at the Civic Centre on Thursday. The MCD said persistent defaults by parking contractors had led to the issuance of default notices, forfeiture of security deposits and cancellation of contracts.

The disclosure comes as the civic body undertakes an overhaul of its parking infrastructure. Of the 374 parking sites currently operational across zones including Civil Lines, Rohini, Karol Bagh and City-SP Zone, 25 contracts have expired and have been included in the re-tendering process. Renewal or re-tendering of another 155 sites remains pending at various stages, the MCD said.