Humayunpur’s bustling food hub loses buzz after MCD action

On a typical weekend, one is hit by the aroma of grilled meat, steaming momos, and freshly brewed coffee that wafts through its narrow lanes. (Express Photo)

Written by Swasti Chaudhary

Following the deadly fire in South Delhi’s Hauz Rani that left 23 dead on June 3, the popular Humayunpur market witnessed a crackdown by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on June 9, with notices on violations pasted outside more than 20 restaurants.

Over the past few years, Humayunpur, located in South Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, has seen a surge in popularity for its restaurants, many of which specialise in dishes from Northeastern states, and Tibetan, Nepali, and Korean cuisine.

On a typical weekend, one is hit by the aroma of grilled meat, steaming momos, and freshly brewed coffee that wafts through its narrow lanes. Queues often spill out of the eateries as diners wander from restaurant to restaurant. Certain popular establishments like Lha Kitchen have also opened secondary branches adjacent to the first ones to make room for the growing crowds.