MCD polls: Names ‘missing’ from list, claim several voters

On Sunday, Gudiya Devi made the rounds of three polling centres in Mandawali’s E, D and C blocks to check if her name was on the MCD election voters’ list – to no avail. “I visited three centres during the day, struggling to find my name but turned back. I have voted before as well but never faced any issue,” she said.

The 45-year-old was among several residents in Mandawali who claimed their names had been “deleted” from the voter list despite having updated voter ID cards. The residents claimed the election commission’s server could not fetch their names and the electoral list at various polling centres near their homes too did not show their names.

Radha Thakur and her husband Dinesh Thakur too could not find their names on the voter list. Meanwhile, Sukesh Kumar, a Mandawali D block resident, said he has seven voters in his family, and only his wife’s name appeared on the list.

Mukesh Kumar Singh (49) said his entire family could not find their names on the list. “I will file a complaint against officials and an RTI against this mismanagement. We are surprised that our names are not there despite voting every year,” said Mukesh.

Two of his neighbours, Rakesh Kumar and Ghanshyam Singh who are both accountants, could not find their names as well. “Our building has around 10-12 voters, and only one person has been able to vote,” said Kumar.

Ajmal (32) from Poorvi School Block said he, along with his two sisters, could not vote due to the same reason. “We tried to check their names with the help of a booth-level officer and the server, but our names were not there. We voted the last time at the same place but now we cannot find our names anymore,” he said.

Later in the day, the State Election Commission issued a statement saying that “Delhi has merely adopted the Electoral Roll prepared by the Election Commission of India for the conduct of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and as such the State Election Commission, Delhi, has no jurisdiction to make any additions or deletions therein”.

Advertisement

Regarding the missing names in the voter list, the statement added that the matter can be taken up with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

When The Indian Express contacted the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, Ranbir Singh, for a comment, there was no response.