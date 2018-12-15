Mayur Vihar murder: Bragging about cases ends in road rage accused’s arrrest

When a 21-year-old man was shot dead following a midnight argument outside a convenience store in Mayur Vihar, police had one lead — a threat issued by the main accused, who told the victim and his friend: “Jitni tumhari umar nahi hai utne mere upar case hain (I have more cases against me than your age).”

Police then dug out criminal dossiers of persons with more than 20 criminal cases, following which they tracked down 35-year-old Sidhant, a former armed robber with 33 criminal cases against him.

“The accused made claims about his criminal record, and that was a very helpful lead. After we managed to get hold of the accused’s criminal dossier, we visited his house and got his mobile number,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh.

Police also had a CCTV grab of the accused from the convenience store, which they took to inmates in Tihar Jail for identification. According to police, the argument had started when the door of the accused’s Hyundai i20 car knocked against the victim’s motorcycle. When things escalated, the victim, Yogesh, allegedly picked up an iron rod from a nearby construction site and smashed the side window of the car, police said. This prompted the accused to whip out an illegal semi-automatic pistol and fire multiple rounds at Yogesh.

The accused then fled, while Yogesh was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A day after the incident, when the accused and his friend read the news that the victim had died, they decided to flee Delhi, police said.

Police had formed multiple teams comprising over 20 officers to investigate the case. They mounted a ‘technical investigation’ to ascertain the identity of the accused, who had fled to a location near Ghaziabad, from where he was nabbed. The vehicle and the murder weapon have been recovered, police said.

During questioning, it was found that he was involved in 33 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh. He currently worked as a property dealer in Ghaziabad, where he stayed with his family.