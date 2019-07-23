Mastermind behind string of armed robberies in city held

The alleged kingpin of the group behind more than 50 cases of armed robberies in the capital was arrested from UP’s Rampur, police said. According to police, Burhan Ahmed (23) jumped into a sewage drain after spotting officers and was nabbed from Pakka Bag on Sunday. Two of his associates were arrested earlier.

According to DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra, a team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar chased Ahmed as he moved to Ajmer Sharif dargah, Bharatpur and Rampur. “Ahmed had asked his associate to arrange a new room for him in Rampur. Police eventually found that he was travelling in a grey Swift. They spotted it at a workshop,” said an officer.

According to Chandra, another team of the special cell was roped in and the car was found to be registered in Ahmed’s wife’s name. “He showed up at the workshop around 4 pm, but tried to escape after spotting police. He jumped into a 7-foot-deep sewage drain. Police personnel also jumped in and pulled him out. A pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his rented house in Jaffrabad,” the officer added.

Police have attributed at least 22 robberies to Ahmed, though the figure is expected to be higher. Among key cases the accused were allegedly involved in was one in Model Town, where a man was robbed at gunpoint as his wife and children watched from inside their car. Days later, the men allegedly robbed a 24×7 medical store in New Friends Colony of Rs 1.2 lakh — again at gunpoint.

A probe has revealed that to sell off the valuables he robbed, Ahmed would allegedly go to a jewellery shop with his wife.