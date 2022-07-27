scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Many with extremely short stature have genetic mutations, shows Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital study

The diagnosis of such mutations could be made just by assessing the clinical profile of the patients, with the genetic testing required in the rest.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 11:49:25 am
Height variation, genetic mutation, short height, tall height, New Delhi latest news, Delhi news updates, Indian ExpressNormal variation in adult height is largely due to inherited genetic factors. But, by contrast, at the extreme of short stature, patients often have mutations (changes) in a single gene, resulting in large effects on height.

Although normal variations in height are common, many of those with extremely short stature have genetic mutations, found an almost two-year-long study by the genetic clinic of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

The diagnosis of such mutations could be made just by assessing the clinical profile of the patients, with the genetic testing required in the rest.

The study included 455 individuals between the ages of 10 months and 16 years who came to the hospital’s genetic clinic between January 2017 and October 2018. All the individuals were in the lower third percentile for their height at age. The study was done to assess the spectrum of genetic disorders in persons with short stature.

Normal variation in adult height is largely due to inherited genetic factors. But, by contrast, at the extreme of short stature, patients often have mutations (changes) in a single gene, resulting in large effects on height.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

“Genetics plays an important part in determining an individual’s height. Although there are many monogenic disorders (inherited diseases controlled by a fault in a single gene) that lead to perturbations in growth and result in short stature, this study asserts the importance of a good clinical examination to enable correct diagnosis. We wanted to reiterate that amongst the armamentarium of genetic tests available, a clinical profile assessment enables a diagnosis in 65 per cent of patients with proportionate short stature,” said Dr Ratna Dua Puri, chairperson of the Institute of Medical Genetics and Genomics at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Among the patient who could be diagnosed based on clinical presentation, 94.3 per cent had Down’s Syndrome as per the study. Of those who needed to undergo genetic screening, 63 per cent had proportionate short stature – meaning the upper and lower body were equally, abnormally short. Of these, 65 per cent of the individuals had recognisable genetic syndromes such as Turner Syndrome (one of the X chromosomes is partially missing), Williams Syndrome (developmental disorder affecting many parts of the body), and RASopathies (a group of rare conditions caused by mutations in genes that make proteins that control cell function, cell maturation, and cell death).

Of the 37 per cent who had disproportionate short stature (either upper or lower part of the body is short), 45 per cent had Lysosomal Storage Disorder (a group of metabolic diseases that lead to the build-up of various toxic materials in the organs) and 44 per cent had Skeletal Dysplasias (a group of condition that affects bone development, neurological function, and cartilage growth).

“Through this study, we have attempted to represent the genetic spectrum of disorders in children with short stature and the appropriate testing indications. This becomes more relevant with the increasing ability of the tests and decreasing costs. Achieving a definitive diagnosis can help to guide prognosis, provide treatment and genetic counselling to the families,” said Dr Puri.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
School jobs scam

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
'Gems' vs 'James Bond'

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement