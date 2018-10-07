Many demands, and parties, at Taimoor Nagar panchayat

At the mahapanchayat on Saturday. Express At the mahapanchayat on Saturday. Express

On Saturday, as hundreds gathered for a mahapanchayat at Taimoor Nagar village near New Friends Colony, Umesh Kumar walked into the crowd wearing the t-shirt his younger brother Rupesh Kumar Basoya had worn on September 30, when he was shot dead, allegedly by drug peddlers in the area.

Pointing to the gaping hole in the t-shirt, Kumar said, “This is just one hole caused by one bullet. I want those who killed my brother to know that the t-shirt has enough space for many more bullet holes, and I will gladly face them. I’m not going to stop till these drug peddlers are removed from here. I may have lost my brother, but in his death, I have earned lakhs of brothers like you.”

He said Basoya’s was a “planned murder” and that he was also a target. “The Delhi Police deliberately turned the investigation around. These jhuggis are on police land,” he said.

The mahapanchayat — which saw the presence of 36 communities, and politicians from the BJP, AAP and Congress, among others — listed five demands to the Central and state government, which were signed by the sarpanch of five villages, as well as Umesh. They have demanded a CBI enquiry in the matter, and the ouster of “illegal migrants and drug mafia” from the IG Camp 1 and 2 in nearby areas. They have also demanded that the nearby Gurudwara Chowk be renamed Shaheed Rupesh Chowk, and the road going from Taimoor Nagar to Khijrabad Marg be named Shaheed Rupesh Marg.

Additionally, they’ve demanded compensation for the family, free education for Basoya’s children and a government job for his wife. BJP Lok Sabha MP Maheish Girri, AAP MLA Madan Lal, former BJP MLA Ramvir Bidhuri and former Congress MLA Parvez Hashmi were among those who came for the mahapanchayat on Saturday.

Addressing the crowd, Girri said, “When I got to know that some police officers were involved, I promised that we would get them suspended and within one-and-a-half hours, action was taken. I’ve also spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and would be meeting him soon with the family. I will support every demand that comes out from this mahapanchayat.”

Lal, too, said his government would do everything possible in the matter. “Whenever this case goes to court, we will represent Rupesh’s family and make sure the culprits are awarded the death sentence…,” he said, adding that if the Centre gives Rs 16 crore to DUSIB, the jhuggis could be removed.

