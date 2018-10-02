Manoj Tiwari tells Supreme Court: Broke seal as a symbolic protest

Manoj Tiwari Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told the Supreme Court on Monday that he had broken the seal of a premise in Gokulpuri, sealed by officials carrying out the drive against unauthorised premises, only as a “symbolic protest” against the action of the officials who he claimed had acted without any notice to the affected party. He also said he wanted to pacify protesters who were turning violent.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, Tiwari, who is facing contempt charges, said he “had not done any act which undermines the majesty of this Hon’ble Court or any other Courts”, and that he “has not disobeyed any orders…”

“The sealing action in the present case was not initiated under the orders of this Hon’ble Court or under the directions of the monitoring committee appointed by this Hon’ble Court. Hence, no contempt has been committed by the deponent”, stated the affidavit.

Tiwari said his constituency (northwest Delhi) had a population of 30 lakh, majority of whom belong to poor strata of the society and the area majorly includes unauthorised colonies. A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta had asked him to explain circumstances under which he allegedly breached sealing orders.

