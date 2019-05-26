Manoj Tiwari meets Sheila Dikshit to ‘check up on her health’

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Saturday paid a courtesy visit to his Congress counterpart Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin East. He said he went to wish her good health, after being informed that she had fallen ill and had gone for a medical check-up a few days ago.

Tiwari and Dikshit fought the Lok Sabha elections against each other from the North East constituency, which the BJP candidate eventually won.

During the 20-minute meeting, Tiwari enquired about her health, and both leaders acknowledged that political rivals can have friendly and harmonious relations, Delhi BJP’s media co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi said.

Tiwari told Dikshit he thought of her as his mother, Bakshi added. Earlier in the day, during a press conference, Tiwari admitted that he was “scared internally” to face off against the three-time Delhi Chief Minister and Congress veteran in the polls.

Dikshit took charge of the Delhi Congress’s presidency in January and led the party in the general elections.

While the party did not win a single seat, under her leadership, Congress candidates finished second on five seats in the capital, pushing Aam Aadmi Party to the third spot.