AAP-LG standoff: Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain discharged from hospital

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his colleague Satyendar Jain, who were on a hunger strike at the lieutenant governor’s office and hospitalised after their health deteriorated, were discharged from the LNJP Hospital today, an official said. Health Minister Jain was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after his condition had deteriorated. Sisodia was rushed to the hospital around 3 pm yesterday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level dropped.

Medical Superintendent of the LNJP Hospital J C Passey said, “Both the ministers were discharged around 10 am. Their health parameters, including ketone level in urine are normal now.” This morning, Sisodia had tweeted that he was “recovering fast” and would try and resume work from today. “Good Morning!! With Doctor’s care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I’ll try to be back to work today only,” he said on Twitter.

On Saturday, a team of doctors had examined Sisodia and Jain. While Jain went on indefinite fast at the L-G’s office last Tuesday, Sisodia had been on a hunger strike since Wednesday. Kejriwal, along with his colleagues, have been at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office since June 13, demanding a direction to IAS officers to end what the AAP describes a “strike” and approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

