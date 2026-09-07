Musician from Manipur objects to noise outside Delhi home, beaten to death; 8 held

As an argument followed, the men allegedly attacked him, police said. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

A 54-year-old musician from Manipur was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men after he objected to noise outside his house in Kilokari village of South East Delhi in the early hours of Monday, said police. Seven people have been arrested and one minor has been apprehended, officers added.

Vineet Kumar, DCP South-East, said, “In connection with the incident, an FIR u/s 103(2)/3(5) has been registered and a copy has been provided to the family of the deceased. I, along with other senior officers, have met the family and other community members and assured prompt and lawful action. All seven accused have been arrested and a minor has been apprehended. Further investigation is under progress”.