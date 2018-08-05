Man with knife detained after entering Kerala House, police say mentally ill

The man, identified as Vimal Raj, entered the main gate of Kerala House in the capital, thinking he would be able to get some money from the CM as part of a compensation scheme, police said. (Representational Image) The man, identified as Vimal Raj, entered the main gate of Kerala House in the capital, thinking he would be able to get some money from the CM as part of a compensation scheme, police said. (Representational Image)

A 46-year-old man, who reportedly suffers from a mental illness, was detained by Delhi Police Saturday morning after he allegedly went inside the Kerala House with a knife, police said, adding that he wanted to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The man, identified as Vimal Raj, entered the main gate of Kerala House in the capital, thinking he would be able to get some money from the CM as part of a compensation scheme, police said.

“He entered the building after someone told him that the CM was inside. He thought he could speak to the CM and get money,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

Soon after he entered the building, he was whisked away and jointly questioned by the Delhi and Kerala police teams, who discovered that Raj, a resident of Alappuzha, was carrying medical documents claiming that he suffers from a mental illness.

“He was sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). We recovered a knife from his pocket but he did not attack anyone with it,” Verma added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App