Delhi: Man thrown out of train over seats

Monday, August 06, 2018
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2018 4:05:02 am
A 40-year-old man was beaten up, allegedly by passengers, inside a train at Sadar Bazaar railway station, following an argument over seats. He was also thrown out of the train and found lying near the tracks the next day.

Police said he has been taken to BSF Hospital. A case has been registered and police are on the lookout for the accused. According to police, the injured man has been identified as Rahim, who drives a rickshaw for a living.

Police said he had boarded the train to head to Shamli in search of a man who had stolen his rickshaw.

