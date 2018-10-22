Delhi: Man strangles wife, surrenders in Kamla Market

“On Friday, she returned home late in the night. They got into an argument and he strangled her to death. When his daughter asked where her mother was, the accused said she was sleeping,” said an officer. (Representational Image) “On Friday, she returned home late in the night. They got into an argument and he strangled her to death. When his daughter asked where her mother was, the accused said she was sleeping,” said an officer. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife at central Delhi’s Kamla Market Friday night, before he surrendered to police 24 hours later. Police said he suspected his wife was having an affair and killed her.

According to police, the incident came to light when Kamil approached the Kamla Market police station and said he had killed his wife and that her body was lying at their rented home.

DCP (central) M S Randhawa said the body was recovered from the second floor of the building. “The woman’s face was blue. She was taken to JPN Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Doctors also said she must have died at least 24 hours ago. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and Kamil has been arrested,” said Randhawa.

Police said Kamil, who works as a sweeper in a private hospital, and his wife got married four years ago. The couple have a three-year-old daughter.

“On Friday, she returned home late in the night. They got into an argument and he strangled her to death. When his daughter asked where her mother was, the accused said she was sleeping,” said an officer.

On Saturday, he took his daughter to market and bought her food. “They remained outside the whole day. He also visited the police station in the afternoon and asked to meet the SHO, but he wasn’t there. Kamil returned around midnight and confessed to the crime,” the officer said. Police said the child is now staying with Kamil’s mother.

