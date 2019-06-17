Man steals phone to make TikTok videos, arrested

Zipping fast on his KTM bike and intense workout sessions at the gym — the 31 videos posted on Jatin Nagar’s Tik Tok profile are a cheat-sheet to his life. There is even a video of the 22-year-old unwrapping an iPhone XS Max with ‘Dheeme dheeme’ by Tony Kakkar playing in the background — the phone he allegedly snatched from a person he was supposed to buy it from on June 12.

Three days later, on June 15, Nagar — who works at a Kaushambi restaurant — was arrested by officers of East Delhi’s Vikas Marg police station. “Nagar said he snatched the phone as it had all features for shooting good TikTok videos. He said he earns Rs 3 per ‘like’ he gets on the Tik Tok videos he uploads,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

A police officer investigating the matter confirmed that the iPhone XS Max seen in the TikTok video is the one he snatched from the complainant, Jatin Chhabra.

Singh said, “Chhabra filed a complaint at Preet Vihar police station, where he alleged he had put up an ad on an online portal to sell an iPhone XS Max and Nagar agreed to pay Rs 80,000. On June 12 at 6 pm, the two met near the Preet Vihar signal, where Nagar suddenly snatched the box containing the phone and charger, and ran away”.

Police said Nagar does not have a criminal record. “He had bought the KTM bike from a friend, and was paying a monthly installment. He badly wanted a good phone, but couldn’t pay, so he decided to snatch it instead,” said an officer.