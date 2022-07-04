scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Man stabbed to death with key in East Delhi

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said: “Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased along with his friend had an altercation with an unknown scooter rider on touching of their (vehicles).”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 8:28:00 am
Delhi latest news, New Delhi latest news, New Delhi news, Delhi news, Delhi news updates, Delhi road accidents, Delhi crimes, Old Delhi, Indian ExpressPolice said that while the two were returning after purchasing liquor, the person whom they had quarrelled with returned with an associate and a fight broke out. Sources said that one of them struck the deceased on the chest with a key during the fight, fatally injuring him. (Express file photo)

A 20-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed to death with a key outside a wine shop in East Delhi’s Samaspur Sunday in an apparent incident of road rage, sources said. The deceased was identified as Nikhil Sharma, who lived in Patparganj.

Police at Pandav Nagar police station said they received information at 8.42 pm that the deceased had been admitted to LBS Hospital in Khichripur by his friend after being injured in a quarrel, and was declared dead on arrival.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said: “Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased along with his friend had an altercation with an unknown scooter rider on touching of their (vehicles).”

Police said that while the two were returning after purchasing liquor, the person whom they had quarrelled with returned with an associate and a fight broke out. Sources said that one of them struck the deceased on the chest with a key during the fight, fatally injuring him.

Best of Express Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Anil Sahasrabudhe at Idea Exchange: ‘The economy can’t run only on ...Premium
Anil Sahasrabudhe at Idea Exchange: ‘The economy can’t run only on ...
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: Why rice and wheat bans aren’t the ...Premium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: Why rice and wheat bans aren’t the ...
More Premium Stories >>

Police said a case had been registered under appropriate sections and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement