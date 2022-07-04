Man stabbed to death with key in East Delhi

A 20-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed to death with a key outside a wine shop in East Delhi’s Samaspur Sunday in an apparent incident of road rage, sources said. The deceased was identified as Nikhil Sharma, who lived in Patparganj.

Police at Pandav Nagar police station said they received information at 8.42 pm that the deceased had been admitted to LBS Hospital in Khichripur by his friend after being injured in a quarrel, and was declared dead on arrival.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said: “Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased along with his friend had an altercation with an unknown scooter rider on touching of their (vehicles).”

Police said that while the two were returning after purchasing liquor, the person whom they had quarrelled with returned with an associate and a fight broke out. Sources said that one of them struck the deceased on the chest with a key during the fight, fatally injuring him.

Police said a case had been registered under appropriate sections and efforts are on to nab the culprits.