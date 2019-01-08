Toggle Menu
Delhi: Man stabbed for objecting to harassment

“He alleged that his younger sister came to call him for some urgent work. That’s when four people allegedly misbehaved with her. When the man tried to object, they stabbed him. His sister raised an alarm, but the accused fled,” a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered at Seemapuri police station and police are conducting raids to nab the accused (Representational)

A man was stabbed, allegedly by four persons, after he objected to them passing lewd comments at his sister. Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening in Shahdara.

An FIR has been registered at Seemapuri police station and police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

According to police, the incident took place when the complainant had gone to meet a friend in New Seemapuri.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is recuperating, police said.

