Man shot dead inside car in South Delhi

A 29-year-old man was shot and another injured by unknown assailants on Friday night in South district’s Neb Sarai purportedly over a dispute of running gambling racket in the area. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased, Kapil Panwar, had been shot seven times. His friend, Pramod (24), sustained three shots to his right leg.

Police have arrested a man, who tipped-off the attackers about the presence of the victims in the area.

Police said a call was received around 8 pm on Friday evening regarding the incident near Raju Park in Devli. “When police arrived, they found that the injured man had been shifted to hospital, while Kapil had been declared dead on arrival with seven gunshot wounds to the chest. Six pellets were also recovered from his body after a post-mortem,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Kapil had a previous criminal record. “Pramod in his statement told police that Kapil was sitting in his car when a man came and opened fire at them. At least 11 shots had been fired in the incident,” an officer said.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “All suspects and rivals of the deceased are being verified. CCTVs of the area are being checked, and several ruffians and ‘bad characters’ have been interrogated.” A case was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), as well as provisions of Arms Act.

On Saturday afternoon, the street where the murder had occurred was quiet, with a stray bloodstain the only sign of the crime. Few customers were visible, in a street mostly occupied by shops. Shopkeepers were shaken by the incident, describing it as their first brush with this type of violence.

Mhd Abid, a tailor, said, “I was working with some customers when I heard the gunshots. We came out afterwards and saw the car. We all went away from the spot as we were frightened by the incident. I have been working here for six months and I thought it was a peaceful area.”

Another shopkeeper agreed, saying: ” In the past two years since I set up my shop nothing had happened here.”