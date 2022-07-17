Man shot dead by friend following argument in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

A 23-year-old man died after allegedly being shot at by a friend following an argument during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Delhi’s Northwest district, said the police.

According to the police, an Emergency Response Vehicle of the Adarsh Nagar police station on patrol found the victim, Shalimar Bagh resident Abhishek, lying injured near the Ramleela Ground in Azadpur. Abhishek, who had received a gunshot wound in the chest, was taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared “brought dead”.

The police said that Abhishek was shot in the course of an argument with a friend whom he had gone to meet.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “The deceased Abhishek had gone to meet one of his friends near the Ramleela Ground in Azadpur. Over there, they got into a heated argument over some issue. During this argument, the friend got agitated and allegedly shot the deceased in the chest.”

The police said that a case has been registered under Section 302 (pertaining to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They added that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused, who had already been identified.