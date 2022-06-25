Man robbed of Rs 34 lakh on Sarai Rohilla flyover

A money transfer agent was allegedly robbed of Rs 34 lakh by two bike-borne men in North Delhi Wednesday night on the busy streets of Sarai Rohilla, police said.

The victim, Vicky Gupta, was on his scooter when the accused allegedly hit him with their bike and Gupta fell on the road. While he was trying to get up, the accused waylaid him and fled with his bag containing Rs 34 lakh in cash, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. Police said they are scanning CCTVs in the area and conducting an enquiry to identify and nab the accused.

A PCR call was made around 12.50 am Thursday about the incident.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “The caller told us that Rs 15-17 lakhs was looted as he was uncertain of the amount. When we spoke to Gupta, he said he works with a businessman and was tasked to collect Rs 34 lakh from one shop and deliver it to another shop.”

During the investigation, police found that Gupta is a money transfer/ cash collection agent.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. A case has been registered against unknown persons.