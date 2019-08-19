Delhi: Man riding scooter injured by manjha

A 35-year-old man was injured after a kite string slit his neck in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on August 15. This is the second case involving Chinese manjha (kite string) in the same area. In the first case, a 28-year-old engineer died after the kite string slit his throat in Paschim Vihar. In both cases, the victims were riding a scooter when the incident took place.

Raman Oberoi, an engineer, was travelling with his wife and daughter on the scooter when a stray stray kite string slit his neck. Police said the incident took place on the elevated road when the man was heading towards Rohini. Oberoi and his family had gone to their relatives’ house in Fateh Nagar and were on their way back when the incident took place.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 336 (endangering life) at the Paschim Vihar (West) police station and are investigating the matter.

“We received a call around 1.30 pm about the incident. The man was heading home with his wife and daughter on a scooter when a stray kite string slit his neck. The man stopped his vehicle by the roadside and fell. Bystanders rushed him to the nearest hospital in an autorickshaw,” said a senior police officer.

Oberoi was later transferred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said police. He lives with his family in Shah Nagar.

Chinese manjha was banned by the Supreme Court in 2017.