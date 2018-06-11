Man pours acid on wife, kills himself; two daughters also injured: Police

The man poured the chemical on his wife while she was sleeping. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) The man poured the chemical on his wife while she was sleeping. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A man in his 40s allegedly attacked his wife with an acid-like substance, injuring his two daughters in the process, before committing suicide, police said. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. Police said the man’s face had “melted” because he allegedly ingested the substance. “There was severe damage to his head due to the chemical,” said a senior police officer. He added that his wife sustained 40 per cent burns from her face till the waist, and the children sustained injuries on the limbs.

DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “Prima facie, the cause of death appears to be the consumption of the chemical substance, but it will be confirmed once we get the post-mortem report. The exact nature of the substance will also be ascertained based on the forensic report.”

According to police, Yashpal Singh worked as an e-rickshaw driver. He lived in a one-room house he rented from his parents along with his wife, two daughters (aged 19 and 13) and a 10-year-old son.

Recounting the sequence of events, the elder daughter said they were preparing to sleep after lunch when her father asked her brother to get something from the market. He then waited for them fall asleep.

“My father poured the chemical onto my mother’s chest. Some of it spilt on my hand and that of my sister. My mother woke up immediately and ran out of the house screaming… we went after her. When I looked back, I saw my father put a pipe in his mouth to drink the chemical… his head exploded in front of my eyes,” she claimed.

Neighbours, who rushed out of their homes on hearing the commotion, said they heard a “blast that sounded like a gunshot” from the house.

They called police and provided first-aid to the woman. Police said the woman and her daughters were taken to the emergency ward at GTB Hospital, and later shifted to the burns ward.

The daughter added that her parents did not have a violent relationship, but fought from time to time. However, she claimed that they had been fighting more often since May 17, as her father suspected her mother was having an affair and drugging him at night to steal out of the house.

