Delhi: Man poses with knife in video, uses it to kill hours later

According to police, the incident took place when the victim’s brothers stepped out of their home and one of them got into an argument with the accused.  (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death after he tried to stop a fight between two people in Central Delhi Sunday night. CCTV footage showed two people arguing over right of passage in a narrow lane.

The accused had posted a video on a social media application, ostensibly posing with the same knife, just hours earlier.

According to police, the incident took place when the victim’s brothers stepped out of their home and one of them got into an argument with the accused. As they started fighting with each other, the 16-year-old boy came out of his house to intervene. Police said the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing. Another minor boy was injured.

The accused has been arrested. “We received a call at 9.45 pm about two minor boys being stabbed by a man. We rushed to the spot and found the boys, who were taken to RML Hospital. The 16-year-old was declared dead and his cousin suffered an injury to his abdomen,” said an officer.

