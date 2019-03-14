Delhi: Man outsources duping to a software, fleeces thousands

A 28-year-old former software developer has been arrested for allegedly duping more than a thousand people across the country of several crores by promising to install mobile phone towers in their villages.

Advertising

Police said Sanjay Kumar allegedly did this by developing his own software over six months, which was intelligent enough to analyse keywords on a live call and provide answers accordingly.

Police sources claimed Sanjay was also in the process of bagging two high-profile projects. “He was developing a programme for the Delhi Police to make sure anyone who makes a PCR call to 100 just has to give his pincode and the software would direct the caller to the police station concerned. The other project was a marketing-based software,” said a police officer.

Police said Sanjay allegedly duped people to start his own cloud telephony company, which required an investment of Rs 40 lakh. Through cloud telephony, Sanjay could bypass the traditional telephone network and host his services over the internet.

Advertising

Sanjay allegedly hosted a website under the name http://www.reliancejiotower.net, which has no connection with the Reliance company, offering mobile tower services.

He hosted several virtual phone numbers (which do not require a telephone line to function) over the internet, police said. All calls made by people would be forwarded to the accused, who patiently listened as his software answered their queries.

“All answers were pre-recorded by a local voice-over artist paid by Sanjay. The accused thought of all possible queries that people can have and recorded the answers that were fed into the software,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Sanjay never answered any phone call, police said, adding, “He thoroughly researched voice-operated phone call scams and found that setting up a call centre to dupe people was inefficient.”

Police said that while he operated alone, he allegedly took help from two men, Santosh Kumar and Arjun Prasad, to open bank accounts under their names and target labourers working in Delhi-NCR.