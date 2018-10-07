Man named in Sharda case made FB videos fanning hate, says he focuses on ‘terrorism, love jihad’

The subjects are usually terrorism, love jihad, temples, foreign conquerors and so on. Some people call me anti-Muslim but I would say I am of the nation, for the nation,” Sharma said (From Deepak Sharma’s Facebook account) The subjects are usually terrorism, love jihad, temples, foreign conquerors and so on. Some people call me anti-Muslim but I would say I am of the nation, for the nation,” Sharma said (From Deepak Sharma’s Facebook account)

The man against whom the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked for allegedly fanning communal hate at Sharda University claims to have made over 500 Facebook accounts and founded an organisation that “takes action against people who insult the Army”.

Deepak Sharma, against whom an FIR has been registered on the district magistrate’s orders for promoting enmity and insulting a group’s religion in the Sharda University violence case, has over the years gained notoriety for making Facebook Live videos with inflammatory comments. In 2014, he founded a Ghaziabad-based outfit called the Rashtra Swabhiman Dal. “The primary work my organisation does is take action against people who speak against and insult the Army,” he told The Indian Express. However, he claimed his “social activism” is restricted to holding demonstrations and that he does not engage in violence.

“I have been on social media since 2007 but started making Facebook Live videos in February 2017, after which I have gained many followers. The subjects are usually terrorism, love jihad, temples, foreign conquerors and so on. Some people call me anti-Muslim but I would say I am of the nation, for the nation,” he said.

In 2011, Sharma had posted a video purportedly assaulting a man, claiming it was for making memes about “his religion”.

Sharma claims over 500 Facebook accounts of his have been blocked due to people reporting them for offensive content. He also claimed there are around 30 FIRs filed against him.

On Monday, following a scuffle between Afghan and Indian students at Sharda University, Sharma visited the campus late in the night and promised “Hindu students” that he would “take care” of Afghan students, likening the latter with the Taliban. On Thursday, violence broke out in the university during demonstrations demanding action against Afghan students, and Kashmiri students were assaulted and injured. Afghan students also told The Indian Express that they have been receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers.

As of Saturday night, Sharma had not been arrested and police said investigations were underway. The district administration also sent a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, pulling up the university for failing to protect its international students.

“Last year too, the university was in the news for violence against African students and even the Chief Minister had taken note of the matter… again, we have incidents of violence,” said the district magistrate. In the letter, the DM has asked how anti-social elements had entered the university and why the university had failed to protect foreign students.

“Fourteen university officials have been deployed to identify the culprits through CCTV footage and strict disciplinary action will be taken against them,” said a university spokesperson.

